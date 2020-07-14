Brad Self named Colorado Mammoth general manager

Self will serve alongside Matt Hutchings and Pat Coyle at the top of the Colorado Mammoth in 2020-21.

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth have named Brad Self as general manager of the lacrosse organization.

Self, a former assistant general manager and National Lacrosse League (NLL) veteran, will focus on player personnel and development decisions for the club.

“I’m extremely excited and honored to accept this new role within our organization and look forward to preparing for another competitive season,” said new Colorado Mammoth General Manager Brad Self. “I’d like to thank the Kroenke family, Matt Hutchings, Pat Coyle and everyone at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment for this opportunity and for the endless support I’ve received as both an athlete and member of the front office.”

Self, 39, will serve alongside Mammoth Governor Matt Hutchings and Mammoth Head Coach Pat Coyle. Self was appointed as the team’s assistant general manager prior to the 2019-20 season.

“We’re very glad Brad has chosen to call Denver his home and recognize his efforts in both growing the game and improving our organization on the turf, in our offices and in our community,” said Colorado Mammoth Governor and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Matt Hutchings. “Brad displays his professionalism and leadership in each of those environments and I look forward to continue working alongside him.”

Self has spent two years in the Mammoth front office and has 13 years of experience as an NLL athlete, including four seasons as a Mammoth player.

The National Lacrosse League canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 regular season in April. The Mammoth finished with a 7-6 record.

