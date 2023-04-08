Bronco notes: Ben DiNucci playing well as No.3 QB

Former offensive coordinator Adam Gase was a guest at camp practice.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It could be that this is a veteran against a bunch of kids. It could be that the Broncos have more good third stringers on offense than they do on defense. Whatever the reason, the most consistent quarterback during the 11 on 11 team periods in Broncos training camp so far, the passer who seems to have the most positive plays, is third-stringer Ben DiNucci.

During the first 11 on 11 period on a warm Friday morning, when all three units got four plays each, it was DiNucci who hit receiver Kendall Hinton on a deep flag route for a 20-plus yard gain, then tight end Greg Dulcich for a nice middle pattern for 10-plus yards.

It begs the question as to whether the Broncos will keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster – starter Russell Wilson, backup Jarrett Stidham and DiNucci. Teams usually don’t keep three QBs at the start of the season, but wind up with three in the final month or so because of the injury and waiver factor.

A new rule allowing teams to employ an emergency No. 3 quarterback on game day if he’s on the 53-man roster may change things, however.

“No philosophy. I just kind of look at the roster and make decisions based on that team and that year,’’ said Broncos head coach Sean Payton. “I like his [DiNucci’s] experience. There’s a calmness about him—a little poise. He’s played in games, and just recently, he finished playing a season [in the XFL]. That’s why he’s here.”

Gase a guest

For the first time since he was let go as head coach of the New York Jets following the 2020 season, Adam Gase attended an NFL practice Friday. He’s the son-in-law of Broncos’ senior defensive assistant Joe Vitt, who was on Payton’s staff in New Orleans.

Broncos’ fans remember Gase as a talented young offensive coach who in 2011 helped the Broncos’ offense go with the run-heavy, passing challenged Tim Tebow at quarterback. He did it again in 2013 with the Peyton Manning-directed offense that compiled single-season records of 606 points, 55 touchdown passes and 5,477 passing yards – marks that still stand 10 years later.

Gase said he’s staying busy coaching his son’s Little League baseball team and golfing.

“We’ve always had a good relationship,’’ Payton said. “When they had an off week, they’d come by New Orleans so his kids could see their grandfather and grandmother. I’ve known him for a long time. The success he had here—it’s been a while since he’s been here, but those guys put up great numbers. He’s now taking care of the kids, teaching, taking them to Little League and golfing. It was good to see him.”

Bronco Bits

Veteran receiver Tim Patrick underwent Achilles surgery Thursday. The operation by one of the Broncos’ team surgeons was viewed as a success. His recovery time is about 6 months.

During a two-minute drill near the end of practice, Brett Maher finished with a game-tying 52-yard field goal.

