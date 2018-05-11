ENGLEWOOD – Much of Broncos Country became a mob angry at how its head coach managed the end of two halves Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The end of the first half Vance Joseph regrets. It’s OK to attempt a 62-yard field goal in hopes of tying the score, 13-13. It’s not OK to attempt a 62-yard field goal with 18 seconds left on the clock.

When Brandon McManus missed from long range, Houston got the ball on the Denver side of the field. Two Deshaun Watson passes later, Houston had a field goal for a 16-10 halftime lead.

“That’s totally on me,’’ Joseph said. “I was chasing points. We got off to a slow start. We had one first down in the first, I think, quarter and a half. I was chasing points, honestly. It was a kick that ‘B-Mac’ has made before for us (in practice). It was long, obviously. We’re getting the ball back in the second half, so I thought, ‘take a chance.’ That’s strictly on me. It didn’t work out, so it wasn’t a good decision at all.

“At the end of the game, I’m very comfortable with that.’’

Yes, the end of the game. After quarterback Case Keenum came up with a clutch, fourth-and-8 completion to Emmanuel Sanders for 18 yards – Keenum was hit by Whitney Mercilus as he threw – the Broncos had the ball at the Houston 37-yard line with 43 seconds left, trailing, 19-17.

The time-management second guessing came after Keenum hit tight end Jeff Heuerman for a 5-yard gain to the 32. The Broncos could have used their final timeout to stop the clock with 39 seconds left – plenty of time for an NFL offense to get multiple first downs, let alone one more.

But after the Broncos lost center Matt Paradis to a fractured fibula late in the first half, the offensive line had protection issues. Houston got both of its sacks in the second half and seven hits on Keenum.

Joseph had a 50-yard field goal for McManus. He didn’t want to take a sack to leave him with a 57-yard field goal.

“Our field goal line was the 35-yard line,’’ Joseph said. “The ball got to the 33, so at that point, yardage-wise we were good. Obviously, with that pass rush, I wasn’t going to drop back again and allow (Jadeveon) Clowney, Mercilus and (J.J.) Watt to hit the quarterback, and that ball’s on the turf and now we lost the game.

“My thought process was we have the yardage we need, let’s try to pop a run and get five or six more yards and kick the field goal and win the game. But, I wasn’t going to expose our quarterback and our O-line to that pass rush one more time. Now, if they make a play, now we’re all idiots, right? I think it’s easy Monday morning to say, ‘That wasn’t right,’ but I’m very comfortable with that.”

His plan didn’t work because running back Phillip Lindsay didn’t get 5 or 6 yards, he was instead tackled for a 1-yard loss. Now the 50-yard field goal was from 51. And McManus missed it from there.

“A penalty or sack, sack-fumble, something—we’ve got the yards we need to win the football game, so why even chance going backwards?’’ Joseph said. “Why chance a tipped ball? Let’s go win the game.

Here’s the line, 35, we’re inside of the line. Let’s run the ball. Hopefully we can pop it—we didn’t pop it, we lost a yard—so let’s kick the ball and move on. That was my thought process and I’m very comfortable with that. I have no problem with how we handled that situation.

“Halftime? Put that on me. I was chasing points. That’s wrong.”

Paradis finished for season

As 9News first reported Sunday evening, Paradis suffered a fractured fibula and will need surgery to repair it. Joseph added Monday that Paradis also had torn ligaments in his right ankle, making his recovery more extensive and he will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Paradis had played 3,606 consecutive snaps, dating to the season opener of the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 season, before suffering the injury. Connor McGovern will replace him by moving permanently from right guard to center for the rest of the season.

“He’s the iron man, none of us ever thought that something like this would happen to Matt,’’ McGovern said. “I know I’m not Matt Paradis, but I’m going to do my best to fill the gap that is left.”

Bronco Bits

The Broncos lost returner/receiver Isaiah McKenzie to the Buffalo Bills, who claimed him off waivers Monday. The Broncos had tried to waive McKenzie onto their practice squad to make room for receiver River Cracraft on their 53-man roster. …

Another receiver, Jordan Taylor, will stay on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after he came up sore following three weeks of practice. Taylor has been out all year following surgeries on each hip.

