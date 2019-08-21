ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — The Denver Broncos and USAA hosted 50 active military members at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse Wednesday to compete in NFL combine drills. The winning team earned five tickets to the Broncos' "Salute to Service" game against the Cleveland Browns November 3.

"It was pretty interesting," Staff Sgt. Jamal Simmons said. "I didn't think that being able to train like a professional football player would be as strenuous as it is, but to actually get on the field here to actually do their drills, it gives you a better appreciation for what they do every day."

Staff Sgt. Simmons grew up in Colorado as a Broncos fan and continues to work at the Peterson Air Force Base in the 21st Space Wing.

All of the military members were also invited to watch the Broncos practice from a VIP booth Wednesday afternoon.