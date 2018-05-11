ENGLEWOOD – By the bye, this season hasn’t gone as planned.

The Broncos started their season with a promising 2-0 start. They lost six of their next seven games to enter their bye week with a 3-6 record that leaves them confronting the strong likelihood of missing the playoffs for a third consecutive year.

Here’s a review of the Broncos’ season at the bye:

Best win: Season opener against Seattle.

Hope was in the air that things had changed. New quarterback Case Keenum led a fourth quarter comeback while throwing for 329 yards and three touchdowns. The defense led by Von Miller had six sacks against Russell Wilson.

A pair of rookies, Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, emerged as a promising speed-power rushing attack with 71 yards on 15 carries each.

Brandon McManus walloped field goals of 51 and 53 yards.

The only problem with the opener was that Keenum threw three interceptions. That started a streak where he threw at least one pick in each of his first eight games.

The Broncos' most impressive win was its 45-10 demolition of the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. But the most common conclusion from that game was the Cardinals were terrible, not that the Broncos had turned it around.

The Seahawks, who are now 4-4, were the best opponent among the Broncos’ three wins with the others coming against the 1-7 Raiders and 2-6 Cards.

Worst loss: First Kansas City game

Blowing a 23-13, fourth quarter lead at home left the feeling the Broncos weren’t good enough. Win that game and the Broncos would have been 3-1 with wins against Seattle and the scoring machine that is the Chiefs.

Instead, the Denver D allowed Patrick Mahomes II to draw it up in the dirt and make play after play on back-to-back touchdown drives sandwiched between a three-and-out by the Broncos’ offense.

It was a demoralizing loss because any hope of the Broncos transforming from a 5-11 team of 2017 to a playoff contender in 2018 evaporated.

The players must have felt it, too. because they had a terrible hangover the next week, when they got trampled by the lowly New York Jets.

The Jets were 1-3 with a rookie quarterback going into their game against the Broncos. And they’ve been 1-3 since the Broncos’ game.

Yet they got 219 yards rushing from Isaiah Crowell, 99 yards rushing from Bilal Powell and two long touchdown passes from that rookie quarterback, Sam Darnold, to receiver Robby Anderson.

Biggest surprise: Phillip Lindsay

Undrafted players aren’t supposed to make the team, let alone emerge as the team’s leading rusher. Lindsay, who grew up in Denver and starred for the Colorado Buffaloes, quickly became the No. 3 running back during the offseason but now leads the team and all NFL rookies with 591 yards rushing on 5.4 yards per carry.

Lindsay’s speed and quickness weren’t surprising. He ran his 40 in 4.39 seconds at CU’s Pro Day in March. At 178 pounds, his ability to run between the tackles has opened the eyes of the Broncos’ brass and opposing defenses.

Biggest disappointment: Chad Kelly

A preseason star and the team’s No. 2 quarterback, Kelly pulled a Johnny Manziel at Von Miller’s Halloween party on October 22. His volatile behavior during the gathering, followed by a bizarre neighborhood rendezvous outside the Gothic Theater got him arrested for first-degree criminal trespass and kicked off the team.

Reason to keep playing: 4 close losses to playoff-bound teams

They lost by four and seven points to the 8-1 Chiefs, three points to the 8-1 Los Angeles Rams and two points to the 6-3 Houston Texans.

Ahead on the Broncos’ schedule is a home game against the 2-6-1 Cleveland Browns and road games against the 2-7 San Francisco 49ers and 1-7 Raiders.

Individually, a few players have a chance to reach milestones including Emmanuel Sanders, who is on pace for his second, 100-catch season and Von Miller who is within reach of becoming the 33rd player to reach 100 career sacks.

Bradley Chubb and Lindsay are in contention for the league’s rookie of the year awards. And cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is in line for his fourth Pro Bowl appearance in five years.

