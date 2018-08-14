ENGLEWOOD – Ground rules have been discussed between head coaches.

Now, we’ll see how well the Broncos and Chicago Bears listen to their head coaches after the players pound pads against each other for a couple days.

The two teams will have joint practices Wednesday and Thursday morning at the Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center headquarters, then a preseason game Saturday night at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

The session Wednesday marks the final time Bronco fans can attend a practice this season.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph and his Bears counterpart Matt Nagy have gone over how to run the practices.

“We’ve talked several times about the structure of practice and the temperament of practice,’’ Joseph said. “We want to have great work the next two days and you watch the news a bunch of fighting is occurring in most practices and we don’t want that. Let’s get good work in on both sides of the ball, be good professionals and not fight. It’s as simple as that – not fight.’’

Sam Jones suffers back injury

Sixth-round rookie offensive lineman Sam Jones, who grew up in Highlands Ranch and played at ThunderRidge High School, had to be carted off the field, then helped into the locker room Tuesday. Joseph said Jones suffered back spasms. What he didn’t say was the cause of those back spasms.

The Broncos are also hoping center-guard J.J. Dielman suffered no more than a knee sprain after he was helped off the field Monday. Dielman was to undergo an MRI to further determine his injury.

Paxton not happy with demotion

The flip side to the excitement of Chad Kelly getting promoted to No. 2 quarterback is Paxton Lynch was dropped to No. 3.

“He is upset, and he didn’t like it,’’ Joseph said. “He wants to know why, and he’s got to play better. It’s as simple as that. It’s a competition. It’s the league. Everyone is doing this, no one is not playing their best players. It’s really more about Chad. Chad has competed and Chad’s played well. If Chad’s not playing well, (Lynch) is still the 2.’’

