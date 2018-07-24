KUSA – All eyes are on power agency CAA and the Mills’ father-son duo this week.

And CAA (Creative Artists Agency) is among those watching the Mills’, who have the top guy.

With all teams reporting to training camp this week, five of the top 8 draft picks are unsigned. CAA has four of them: Jets’ quarterback Sam Darnold, the No. 3 pick; Browns’ cornerback and No. 4 selection Denzel Ward; No. 7 Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen; and No. 8 Bears’ linebacker Roquan Smith.

There are a whopping nine agents spread under the CAA umbrella who are listed as representatives for at least one those four draft picks: Tom Condon, James Denton, Jimmy Sexton, Todd France, Reggie Gonser, Brian Ayrault, Pat Collins, Ben Renzin and Tory Dandy.

Tom and Jack Mills have the No. 1 pick, Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield.

With signing bonuses and overall contract value already known for all five players, the two primary negotiating points are offset language and bonus payout schedule.

Start with the payout schedule. The Broncos, for instance, are giving a $17,913,628 signing bonus to No. 5 pick Bradley Chubb. He got $11,463,628 within two weeks of signing, or by July 4. He gets another $2.5 million payment on August 15, then a final $3.95 million payment on March 15 of next year.

That Chubb got 64 percent of his signing bonus upfront, rather than the customary 50 percent, is a pretty good deal. The wait till March 15 for the final payment may be a few days longer than other top-5 picks, but perhaps that was the tradeoff for the larger initial payment.

Jun 12, 2018; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The greater negotiating issue, though, is offset language. The CAA group is waiting to see if the Browns drop the fourth-year offset language from Mayfield’s contract. This would allow Mayfield to double-dip his salary in the highly unlikely event he gets cut prior to year 4: The salary that would be owed him by the Browns, plus the salary he would get with his next team.

A few players have had this offset language dropped, namely the top two picks in the 2016 draft, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, and the No. 4 pick last year, Leonard Fournette.

Joey Bosa, the No. 3 pick in the 2016, held out from the Chargers’ camp in an unsuccessful attempt to get his offset language dropped.

So far this year, the Giants’ No. 2 pick Saquon Barkley, the Broncos with Chubb at No. 5, and Colts’ No. 6 pick Quenton Nelson did not have their offset language dropped from year 4 of their deals.

And so far, the Browns aren’t budging and their entire team reports to training camp Wednesday.

Will Mayfield and Ward report? (Update: Mayfield decided against holding out for offset language. He basically informed Mills, 'let's play ball.' Mayfield and the Browns agreed on a four-year, $32.68 million fully guaranteed deal Tuesday evening that includes a $21.85 million signing bonus. He will report for the first day of training camp Wednesday).

The Jets and Bills report Thursday, but maybe not Darnold or Allen.

Smith has already been a holdout from the Bears’ camp, which started early because they are playing in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 2.

So with possible holdout intrigue involving the bulk of the top 8 picks this week, the Broncos have escaped such distraction. Chubb is signed and began working Day 1 Tuesday when rookies reported to training camp to become the team's starting outside linebacker opposite Von Miller.

© 2018 KUSA-TV