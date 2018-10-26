ENGLEWOOD –Bill Kollar, the Broncos’ fiery defensive line coach who is also heavily involved in coordinating the team’s pass rush, will be working from the Arrowhead Stadium coaches’ box Sunday as he’s recovering from a medical procedure to his lower back.

In his 29th season as an NFL defensive line coach and fourth in Denver, Kollar had the procedure last weekend as the Broncos played a Thursday game at Arizona.

Kollar was back coaching his defensive linemen this week in practice. As he moves upstairs from his usual sideline position for the game Sunday at Kansas City, Kollar will be replaced on the sidelines by assistant defensive line coach Chris Beake, who usually relays information from the coaches’ box.

The Broncos will also have pass-rush coach DeMarcus Ware on the sideline for their AFC West matchup against the Chiefs.

