ENGLEWOOD – When Von Miller is in the zone and his intensity is dialed up to 100-plus, when his legs are fresh, and his lungs can take in a full tank of oxygen, there is not a better defensive player in the NFL.

Mix in a dash of his undetectable temper and he can’t be stopped.

“I’m not going to say he’s unblockable, but he’s near unblockable,’’ said Broncos’ inside linebacker Brandon Marshall.

“When Von is on, he can totally wreck practice,’’ said head coach Vance Joseph. “I get it with Von. Von goes hard, but he understands if he goes really, really hard, he can wreck practice. I’m being honest. He had a couple plays today where he got upset, and it looked like game day.’’

It’s impossible for a pass rusher to go hard every play. The anaerobic trifecta of strength, speed and power involved in rushing the passer make it arguably the most exerting endeavor on a football field.

It’s also silly for a team to ask a superstar like Miller to peak one week into training camp. Opening day against scrambling Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks is still five weeks from Sunday.

Besides, the Broncos have to work on their offense.

“Von is a monster,’’ Marshall said. “Sometimes they take him out. He’s not always in because he could definitely wreck practice.”

Miller rather humbly downplayed these complimentary bouquets.

“Thanks, coach VJ for those kind words, but I just come to practice to play and to get better,’’ Miller said.

Some of his unease came from his genuine belief that he cannot dominate the likes of Jared Veldheer and Billy Turner at moment’s notice.

“This is the best offensive line we’ve had my whole time here with the Broncos,’’ Miller said. “They challenge us every single day.’’

Veldheer is good?

“Veldheer is good,’’ Miller said. “Billy Turner is good as well. We’ve got a lot of great guys, especially on the right side.’’

Scrimmage Sunday

Understand, the Broncos kinda scrimmage every day. No. 1 offense vs. No. 1 defense. No. 2 offense vs. No. 2 defense. No. 3 offense vs. No. 3 defense.

But come Sunday morning, the Broncos will really scrimmage. Again, 1s against 1s, 2s and 2s, 3s and 3s.

“It won’t be long, but it’ll be intense,’’ Joseph said.

That’s one difference between what the Broncos usually do during their 11-on-11 team periods and what they’ll run Sunday.

Another difference is, during normal practice the ball stays more or less at the same yard line, and one offensive series will run four or five plays from the same spot. Or the next team period will be all third-and-long situations. Or then it will be all red zone plays.

The scrimmage Sunday will have more hitting and much more form tackling, if not out-and-out blasts to the ground. It will be first down, move the ball accordingly, play the downs, and see how the series winds up.

More safeties than linebackers

It’s not inconceivable the Broncos keep six safeties and only four inside linebackers for their 53-man roster.

One reason is the team is stacked with safeties. Darian Stewart, Justin Stewart, Will Parks, Su’a Cravens and Jamal Carter appear to be givens with Dymonte Thomas having a chance to sneak on as a sixth.

Another reason is it could be argued Carter, Cravens and Parks are dime linebackers disguised as safeties, anyway.

Still another reason is the new kickoff rules, where the standing starts and no wedge blocking means more athletic players in use.

“You have to have guys who have ball skills,’’ Joseph said. “You can’t put offensive lineman back there because it’s going to be a bunch of boot kicks into those grassy areas. It’s going to be more skill and big-skill guys.’’

At inside linebacker, Brandon Marshall, Todd Davis and fourth-round rookie Josey Jewell are assured of three spots with Zaire Anderson and sixth-round rookie Keishawn Bierria possibly competing for the fourth spot.

Or it could come down two spots from three players: Zaire Anderson, Dymonte Thomas and Bierria.

Bronco Bits

Devontae Booker got most of the first-team running back reps Saturday. De’Angelo Henderson went second, followed by rookie Royce Freeman with Phillip Lindsay going fourth and David Williams seemingly No. 5. However, the front-end of the running back position has been rotating each day. …

Former Broncos quarterback Brian Griese, who will again serve as color commentator for the team’s preseason games on Channel 20, attended practice Saturday. …

Defensive end Adam Gotsis missed the afternoon walkthrough to receive treatment on a sore ankle. …

Joseph said tight end Jeff Heuerman is expected to return from his knee injury next week. The Broncos have Monday off and resume camp Tuesday. …

Joseph said receiver Jordan Taylor is not close to returning. Offseason surgeries on both hips are difficult for a receiver to overcome. It is becoming increasingly likely Taylor will start the season either on the physically unable to perform (PUP) or injured reserve (IR) list. …

Still out from practice Saturday with injuries: Safety Su’a Cravens (knee), receiver Corey “Philly” Brown (concussion) and cornerback Tramaine Brock. Brown has been taking part in light drills. There’s a good chance he will be full-go Tuesday. …

The Broncos’ offensive line appears set with, left to right, Garett Bolles, Ron Leary, Matt Paradis, Connor McGovern and Veldheer as the starting five. The top backups are left tackle Cyrus Kouandjio, left guard Max Garcia, right guard Menelik Watson and Turner, who can play right guard and tackle. Paradis’ backup would be McGovern. Sixth-round rookie guard Sam Jones is enhancing his versatility by playing some center. …

First-round rookie Bradley Chubb has been playing with the No. 2 defense as a standup outside linebacker and No. 1-sub (passing downs) defense as a hand-in-the-ground defensive end.

PHOTOS: Day 7 of 2018 Broncos Training Camp

