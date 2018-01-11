ENGLEWOOD – Just in time for J.J. Watt, it’s Jared Veldheer.

“I know,’’ Veldheer said smiling. “What a better (opponent) to get back out there. You can’t miss those ones. The greatest challenges are the greatest games. That’s when you can prove what you’ve got as a player.’’

The Broncos’ starting right tackle, Veldheer missed the past four games with a deep knee bruise. Billy Turner played well until he had pass protection issues last week against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Watt is the Texans’ left defensive end who will mostly line up over Veldheer at right tackle when the two sides play Sunday afternoon at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Jadeveon Clowney will mostly line up opposite Broncos’ left tackle Garett Bolles.

Watt is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, who missed the past two seasons with injuries.

He is a Comeback Player of the Year candidate this season as he has 8.0 sacks through eight games.

“Just a combination of speed, size, athleticism – just a knack for how to play the game,’’ Veldheer said. “He uses good moves to get guys off their spot, getting guys leaning, and has great production. He’s been having a helluva year. Again.’’

Chubb was league's top October defensive rookie

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month after he had 5.5 sacks and 13 quarterback pressures in five October games.

“You know how you see one of these toddlers and they’re maybe like 3-years old, but they act like grown men?’’ said Von Miller, Chubb’s pass-rush teammate. “They talk like grown men and they have these extreme personalities and they’re leaders—even at 3 years old. That’s the same thing with Bradley Chubb. He’s a kid and he’s a baby and whatever you want to call him, but the guy was a leader, the guy was a captain at N.C. State and he’s definitely brought the same leadership qualities here to the Broncos.’’

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay should have been NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month after he rushed for 264 yards and had 15 catches for another 91 yards, but the league gave it to Indianapolis guard Quenton Nelson, no doubt because it didn’t want one team to get both monthly awards.

Playing Demaryius not that awkward

Enough, already, about the Demaryius Thomas’ first game with his new team coming against the Broncos.

Growing up in America, friends played against each other in someone’s backyard or schoolyard or park nearly every day. The palls pick sides, keep score, and one set of friends try to beat the other set of friends.

There’s smack-talking. There’s roughhousing. Sometimes competition causes tempers to flare. Friends get mad at each other and usually get over it and are still friends after the game. But from recess on up, the name of game is trying to win.

“That’s my oldest son, man, I love the guy to death,’’ Miller said. “But on Sunday we’re going to have to get him. We’re going to have to get him on Sunday.’’

Bronco Bits

The Broncos lead the NFL with 5.3 yards per carry. “Let’s keep it going, let’s get some more,’’ said offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave. “I second the motion. I second the (freaking) motion. Let’s keep it going.” Only he didn’t say (freaking). …

Rookie linebacker Alexander Johnson will likely dress for his first NFL game Sunday against the Texans as Brandon Marshall is doubtful to play with his recurring knee injury. …

Although receiver Jordan Taylor is getting pushed along in his comeback from double-hip surgery this week, it appears more likely he will return to play his first game after the bye week and at the Los Angeles Chargers on November 18.

