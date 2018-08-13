ENGLEWOOD – The Denver Broncos, a franchise with a history of giving people second chances, are signing former University of Tennessee linebacker A.J. Johnson.

Johnson, 26, and former Tennessee teammate Michael Williams were acquitted July 28 by a 12-person Tennessee jury on all counts of aggravated rape charges after 1 ½ hours of deliberation. Johnson said during his ordeal he never doubted he would eventually play for an NFL team.

“No, never a time,'' he said. "I had faith. I trusted in God. I kept working and being determined and kept pushing. I knew it was going to come.”

Broncos general manager John Elway, his top assistant Matt Russell and head coach Vance Joseph personally worked out Johnson on Monday before the team's afternoon practice. They were impressed by his fitness at 6-foot-2, 255 pounds. Johnson also met personally with Broncos' chief executive officer and president Joe Ellis. The Broncos decided as an organization to sign him. Seven other teams had also expressed interest in Johnson.

“A.J. hasn’t had the opportunity to play football for the last three years while resolving a serious legal matter," Denver Broncos President of Football Operations John Elway said in a statement. "We’ve had several conversations with him since he’s been cleared and have become very familiar with his background and character. Our organization is confident A.J. is ready to move forward and resume his playing career.”

The players had been indicted on February 2015 after a woman said the two men raped her during a party at Johnson’s apartment on Nov. 16, 2014. The defense lawyers argued in court that Johnson, a star linebacker at the time, and Williams, a part-time starting defensive back, had consensual sex with the woman.

Within 48 hours after the party, the players were suspended and never played for the Volunteers again. Even though Johnson missed Tennessee’s final three games of the 2014 season, he finished as the school’s second all-time leading tackler with 425.

He entered his senior season in 2014 ranked as the sixth-best inside linebacker prospect by NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. It wasn't just Johnson's career that rested with a jury, but his life. More recently, Johnson was charged with DUI stemming from a traffic stop on July 8, 2017.

“Yeah, you said my life, but God is good,'' Johnson said. "I had a lot of faith and I knew God was going to take care of it. I kept pushing for it. I’m glad to be here today for real, real glad.”

In 2013, the Broncos stood by star linebacker Von Miller when he was suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, and signed cornerback Aqib Talib in 2014 despite his checkered past with off-field issues. This year, the Broncos signed cornerback Tramaine Brock, who had a domestic violence charge dismissed last year.

Miller went on to become Super Bowl 50 MVP and one of the league’s top defensive players and Talib was a four-time Pro Bowler in his four seasons with the Broncos. Brock is in his first year with the Broncos.

