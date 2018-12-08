DENVER – If Bronco fans feel duped from reading, listening and watching all those glowing reports from training camp, repeat three times.

It’s only preseason. It’s only preseason. It’s only preseason.

Denver’s starters and second-stringers looked terrible in falling behind the Minnesota Vikings, 17-0 early in the second quarter of the preseason opener for both teams on a warm, Saturday night at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. By halftime, the Vikings lead was 24-14.

The Broncos' top moments were an interception by linebacker Zaire Anderson that helped set up a 23-yard touchdown run by rookie running back Royce Freeman, and once-beleaguered Isaiah McKenzie scored on an electrifying 78-yard punt return.

Prior to the game, Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall and receiver Demaryius Thomas stayed in the locker room during the playing of the National Anthem – as was their right by the new NFL owners’ policy. The policy is currently stayed as the league and players union negotiate.

Still, Marshall and Thomas took their stance against what they perceive as social injustice without kneeling on the sidelines or sitting on the bench, as several NFL players did during the preseason-opening week.

The Broncos were thoroughly outplayed early by a Vikings team that reached the NFC Championship Game last season.

The Vikings’ quarterback last season was Case Keenum. In their bid to take the next step to the Super Bowl, they let Keenum go and signed Kirk Cousins, a stronger-armed passer from Washington.

Minnesota’s decision-makers left smiling. In his one and only series, Cousins was 4 of 4 for 42 yards, including a beautiful 28-yard strike down the right sideline to Stefon Diggs that set up first-and-goal.

Cousins was aided earlier in the drive by back-to-back runs of 20- and 21-yard runs by Latavius Murray.

Keenum and the Broncos’ first-team offense had two series and went three-and-out in both. Keenum was hoping for a third series.

“I definitely did,'' he told Channel 20 sideline reporter Rod Mackey. "I’ll be honest, I wanted one series with a [few] more plays and score a touchdown.”

Keenum opened with a 5-yard completion to Thomas, but otherwise couldn’t get anything going against a Vikings’ defense that ranked No. 1 last year in both points and yards allowed.

Paxton Lynch came in with the Broncos’ second-team offense and on his second play and first pass, the threw high across the middle to tight end Austin Traylor. Although Traylor managed to get his hands on the ball, it ricocheted away for an interception.

Three plays later, Vikings backup quarterback Trevor Siemian – the Broncos’ starter the previous two years – picked up Denver’s blitz and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Roc Thomas, the Vikings’ running back.

Siemian later threw a screen pass to Thomas, who raced 78 yards for a touchdown.

The Broncos’ best player, outside linebacker Von Miller, was told about 20 minutes before kickoff to take his pads off. The Denver D was also hurt by the new laws against leading with the helmet. Starting safety Justin Thomas and backup safety Dymonte Thomas were each flagged for illegal contact penalties.

Siemian was 11 of 17 for 165 yards, two touchdowns and an interception by halftime. As he did the previous two years, Siemian outplayed Lynch, who was 4 of 9 for 12 yards and an interception at halftime.

