KUSA – Broncos receiver Carlos Henderson has reached another hurdle in his attempt to get his NFL career going.

A third-round draft pick by the Broncos last year, Henderson will start training camp on the Did Not Report list for what his agent told 9NEWS was for personal reasons.

“Carlos Henderson will start camp on an exempt list as he’s dealing with a family and personal situation,’’ said Erik Burkhard, agent for both Henderson and Broncos’ most recent first-round pick Bradley Chubb, told 9News on Wednesday morning. “We’ve spoken to coach (Vance) Joseph and the organization and they are fully aware of this this and have been supportive.

“Carlos understands the importance of this training camp for himself and the team and he looks forward to returning to the field with his teammates soon.’’

Carlos Henderson returns the opening kick off against the Navy Midshipmen at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Dec 23, 2016.

Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports

Following a sensational junior season at Louisiana Tech, where he had 82 catches for 1,535 yards and 19 touchdowns – plus added two more scores rushing and another two on kickoff returns – the Broncos took Henderson in the third round last year with plans of developing him into their No. 3 receiver behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

Instead, Henderson struggled during his first offseason camp, then bobbled two kickoff returns before suffering a torn thumb in the preseason opener at Chicago. Henderson was placed on season-ending injured reserve before the regular season began.

Carlos Henderson, left, is defended by Chicago Bears free safety DeAndre Houston-Carson on Aug 10, 2017.

Kamil Krzaczynski, USA TODAY Sports

He was then arrested January 14 in Louisiana on a marijuana possession charge. He was slowed by a hamstring injury during the Broncos’ recent offseason program, prompting Joseph to call him out by saying, “He’s got to get back on the field if he wants to make the team.’’

And now comes news Henderson will not be getting on the field when the other Broncos report. He was scheduled to report Tuesday with rookies and other first-year players. The Broncos do have the right to fine him as Henderson deals his personal issues.

The Broncos protected themselves against Henderson’s slow development by drafting two receivers in April – Courtland Sutton in the second round and DaeSean Hamilton in the fourth.

© 2018 KUSA-TV