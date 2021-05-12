Bucs to host Cowboys for 2021 NFL season kickoff game

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2021 NFL season will kick off in the same place it ended last year: right here in Tampa.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 9 at Raymond James Stadium, on the same turf they snatched the Super Bowl LV victory.
The NFL's annual "Kickoff Game" began in 2004 and generally features the defending Super Bowl champions playing at home, according to the Buccaneers' website. It's also typically a matchup between two teams widely expected to be strong playoff contenders/
Tampa Bay will go into the game with virtually the entire championship roster intact for another title run in 2021.
During a special broadcast Wednesday morning, CBS announced which games would be on the network for Week 1 of the NFL season.
Here are all the games set for 1 p.m. ET Sept 12:
- Steelers at Bills
- Jets at Panthers
- Jaguars at Texans
- Chargers at Washington
Here are the games set for 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 12:
- Dolphins at Patriots
- Browns at Chiefs
All NFL teams are set to release their full schedules at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 12.
What other people are reading right now:
- Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency over cyberattack targeting Colonial Pipeline
- Are there any gas shortages in my area?
- Doctors recommend 'smell training' for COVID-19 related loss of taste, smell
- Make checking your insurance coverage part of your hurricane preparedness plan
- DA to seek death penalty, hate crime charges against 22-year-old arrested for Atlanta-area spa shootings
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter