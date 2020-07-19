x
Busch disqualified after Xfinity win, Cindric 3rd win in row

NASCAR said Kyle Busch's No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was disqualified because the left rear was too low.
Credit: AP Photo/Ray Carlin
Austin Cindric smiles in Victory Lane after being name winner of the NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Cindric was named the winner of the race after Kyle Busch (not pictured) was disqualified after the race.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Busch celebrated a 10th NASCAR Xfinity win at Texas and then had it taken away when he failed postrace inspection.

Busch finished nearly a second ahead of Austin Cindric, who was declared the winner. That gives Cindric three wins in a row after winning both races last weekend at Kentucky.

NASCAR said Busch's No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was disqualified because the left rear was too low.

Busch came back through the field three times in the race. He built a 3.3 second-lead before a final caution flag set up a two-lap sprint to the checkered flag.

