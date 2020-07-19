Busch disqualified after Xfinity win, Cindric 3rd win in row

NASCAR said Kyle Busch's No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was disqualified because the left rear was too low.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Busch celebrated a 10th NASCAR Xfinity win at Texas and then had it taken away when he failed postrace inspection.

Busch finished nearly a second ahead of Austin Cindric, who was declared the winner. That gives Cindric three wins in a row after winning both races last weekend at Kentucky.

NASCAR said Busch's No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was disqualified because the left rear was too low.

Busch came back through the field three times in the race. He built a 3.3 second-lead before a final caution flag set up a two-lap sprint to the checkered flag.