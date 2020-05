Busch earned his 18th overall win at Charlotte Motor Speedway -- more than any other driver.

CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Busch passed Austin Cindric on the final lap in overtime to win his 97th career Xfinity Series race on Monday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After a crash involving several cars sent the race to overtime, Cindric passed Busch on a restart starting at the inside lane of the front row.