Caden Dollar's life on the farm

The Fossil Ridge football senior captain has found a home away from home

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Some people have to go to work. Caden Dollar sees it as getting to.

For the last decade, Dollar has been spending time in the summer and weekends working at a nearby farm in Fort Collins.

"Not everybody in Fort Collins can say that they're a country boy," he said.

Dollar is a senior captain on the Fossil Ridge High School football team. He's been on the varsity squad since his senior year and is an animal on the gridiron.

The beauty of the farm at first is the incredible sunrise and the friendly cows, goats, horses, and (Caden's favorite) pig Jenny.

"She's just always happy to see me."

But when you take a closer look you realize how Dollar has in a way grown up on the farm -- having worked there since the third grade.

Now age 17, Caden is able to reflect on what it means to him.

"It's where I work, but it's more than that. I've just had so many great adventures here and gone through so many different stages of life here."

Much more than a place to simply bail hay and feed animals.

This story was done by 9NEWS's Scotty Gange who spent a morning with Dollar on November 7, 2020.

