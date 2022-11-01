Falcons trading Calvin Ridley to Jacksonville Jaguars

The wide receiver was suspended in March for the duration of the 2022 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Falcons are parting ways with wide receiver Calvin Ridley, sending him to Jacksonville in a trade Tuesday.

11Alive's Maria Martin confirmed the trade, which will include conditional draft compensation coming back to the Falcons.

Ridley hasn't suited up for the Falcons in more than a year - his last game with the team was Oct. 24, 2021. After that point, he left the team for the remainder of the season to prioritize his mental health, and then before the 2022 season, he was suspended for the full year by the NFL for betting on games.

Ridley was Atlanta's first-round pick out of Alabama in 2018. He emerged as a star in the 2020 season, catching 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns - a production that earned him an AP second-team All-Pro nod.

Across four seasons, Ridley played in 49 games for the Falcons, with 248 catches for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns.

The deal to move Ridley came during Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

"As our team continues its growth, we continue our daily focus on improving our roster and believe this move is the best decision to make at this time. We appreciate Calvin’s contributions to the organization and wish him well on his next steps," Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot said in a statement.