Lakewood's Camden Dempsey earns Boettcher Scholarship

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Camden Dempsey is the first-ever CU football signee to be awarded a Boettcher scholarship.

Dempsey is a soon to be Lakewood High School graduate and just signed two impressive pieces of paper on national letter of intent day last Wednesday with a few of his classmates.

Dempsey is one of just 42 students out of 1,600 Colorado applicants to receive the honor where he will get a full-ride scholarship to college. The Boettcher Scholarship is built to keep Colorado kids in-state, so the recipients must go to a Colorado school in order to qualify for the scholarship.

We first met Dempsey three years ago after his Eagle Scout trip to Inner Mongolia.

The Boettcher Scholarship is for those who show incredible academics and Dempsey holds an impressive 4.76 GPA. He also has a great community service resume, is an Eagle Scout and has wonderful character and leadership skills.

Dempsey will be in the Leeds School of Business at CU Boulder in the scholars and honors program and will be minoring in Chinese and Leadership.

