9toonist Drew Litton stopped by 9NEWS to share his take on Sunday's Super Bowl LIII.

In just a couple of hours, Drew produced five cartoons tackling Super Bowl boredom, the endless punts and Maroon 5's halftime performance.

On the bright side, Litton is happy to remind us that MLB Spring Training is just weeks away.

Litton also remembered University of Colorado baseball coach, collegiate referee and longtime media personality Irv Brown.

Brown passed away early Sunday morning from complications due to a brief illness at 83 years old.

9NEWS Cartoonist Drew Litton remembered Colorado sports icon Irv Brown who passed away early Sunday morning.

Born in Denver, Brown graduated from Denver North High School and was a head coach of Arvada High School's, Metro State College's and CU's baseball programs.

Brown was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 1997 and served for over two decades on its selection committee.

