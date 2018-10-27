CASTLE ROCK — Every athlete has something that fuels them. For some, it's the will to win. For Castle View junior Jordan Jackson, the motivation comes from quieting the doubters.

"It makes me want to paly a little bit harder, for sure," he said. "I think people look at me and they think maybe I can't play, but I like to prove people wrong."

If you're sitting in the stands during a Sabercats football game, you may not catch it at first. But upon closer examination, you would see that Jackson plays without his left hand. Because he was born without it, it's all he's ever known.

"There's nothing that I can't do. I just get used to everything," he said.

The same goes for football. The two-way varsity player -- who picked up the game in the fourth grade thanks to the encouragement of a friend -- has quietly become one of the top fullbacks in all of south Denver.

"It was a little scary," he said of his first experience at football practice. "There were a couple of kids that I was scared to hit, but I got pretty used to it after a couple of practices."

These days, it's more common to see Jackson bowling over opponents in route to the end zone. The junior has multiple multi-touchdown games, and is a big reason why Castle View High School is poised to make a strong run in the 5A playoffs.

"Whenever I'm in open space, I just make sure to hold [the ball] as tight as I can, because I know they're coming at me a little harder than they usually would," Jackson said.

Beyond his goal of leading the Sabercats to a 5A title, he has set his personal dreams much higher -- thanks to an unlikely YouTube search years ago.

"I was looking up how to clean with one hand, because I can't clean, even with the [tool] I lift with," Jackson said. "I found of a video of him and his dad and his brother."

A video of an athlete, just like him. His name is Shaquem Griffin, and he's a linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks. Griffin was a standout player at the University of Central Florida, who went on to be drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In doing so, he became the first one-handed player to be drafted into the NFL, ever.

"It was cool just to see somebody like me, like going out there and playing in the NFL," Jackson said. "It kind of gave me hope for the future."

A chance encounter with Griffin this summer has now inspired Jackson to reach football's highest level, and he's up for the challenge. After all, there's no shortage in fuel when your tank is always full.

"He just told me a lot about what he had to go through, [and] just how hard it is to keep working," Jackson said.

