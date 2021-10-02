Chaparral boys basketball stays unbeaten behind 2nd half offensive explosion

Luke Williams scored 19 points on Tuesday night and the Wolverines earned their fifth straight win.

PARKER, Colo. — The Chaparral Wolverines boys basketball team is rolling.

Five straight wins, undefeated and they just took down a strong Eaglecrest team in a game that highlighted all of their strengths.

Perfect on the season, Chaparral broke 60 points for the first time in 2021. They scored from beyond the arc, Connor Hile and Braydon Boley are a problem, and with strong inside play the whole team looked good.

Boley scored 12, as did Joel Speckman who is proving he is a big who can do nearly everything on the court. The Wolverines star of the night was junior point guard Luke Williams. He scored 19 points with 14 of those coming in the second half.

"We've just worked very hard so to get this big dub (win) is amazing for us," Williams said happily postgame.

Luke Williams of @Chap_Hoops balled out tonight 🏀



Game High 19 Points, Some Sweet No-Look Passes and a W 🔥



Hear from the star of the night postgame ⭐️ #9sports pic.twitter.com/lRCwbkrzmV — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) February 10, 2021

The Eaglecrest Raptors put up a strong fight as it was a two point game at the half and even held a six point lead in the third quarter. CU football commit Ty Robinson led the Raptors with 13 on the night including some high flying putbacks.

But the night belonged to the Wolverines, who for the first time had a capacity of 150 people in their home gym, the most they have had all season.

The Wolverines won it 66-47 and moved on to 5-0.