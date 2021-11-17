Cherry Creek volleyball star Carter Booth is the best of both parents

The senior gets her vocal leadership qualities from her mom Keisha and 6-foot-7 stature and athletic prowess from dad Calvin, the General Manager of the Nuggets.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cherry Creek High School girls volleyball team celebrated its first match win in the seniors' four years at state--in fact--they hadn't even won a single set in their three previous attempts.

"Way to dominate!" Calvin Booth said to his daughter Carter, as they hugged in the concourse of the Broadmoor World Arena.

Only those few, short words exchanged.

"He likes to stay pretty mellow, but I like to get fired up and get going," Carter said.

That's instead one of the traits Carter inherited from her mother, Keisha.

"My mom likes to hoop and holler a lot and likes to yell plays at me from the stands -- which I've asked her to stop doing -- and my dad is very stone-faced and stoic because he's been in the athletic industry for decades so he's used to the ups and downs of close and exciting games," Carter said. "My mom is not, so she handles it the same way we would handle it, because it's all new to us."

Calvin Booth spent 10 seasons in the NBA before starting his front office career, and eventually becoming the General Manager of the Denver Nuggets.

So is it difficult being Calvin's daughter on the court?

"Oh no, she thinks her dad doesn't know what he's talking about! So there's that!" Keisha joked.

"Basketball and volleyball are apparently two different sports and have no correlation," Calvin added.

Carter attempted to play basketball for one year on her dad's AAU team when she was in the 4th grade. Her career ended quickly, as she immediately developed a cramp and sat down in the middle of the court, never to look back at the sport that made her dad famous.

"I knew that would always be hovering behind me and I didn't want that shadow over me. I wanted to be my own person and create my own path and legacy," she said. "They sort of eased up a little bit when I decided no basketball for me--absolutely none!"

The same can't be said for her younger brother Carey, a sophomore at Cherry Creek who already stands 6'9" and has offers from Georgetown, Minnesota, and San Francisco.

"[Calvin's] hard on [Carey] because he loves him and he wants him to succeed the same way my dad succeeded," Carter said.

"[Carey's] another one that always showed a passion for the game, showed a voracious work ethic, was willing to get up and workout before school, and the last eight months, he's been able to reap some benefits and see some growth in his game and his actual body," Calvin said.

Even while paving her own path, Carter still has her biggest support system behind her and the rest of the Cherry Creek Bruins at the biggest moment of their season. Cherry Creek, the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A girls volleyball state tournament, rolled through Ralston Valley and Mountain Vista en route to seeing Grandview on Championship Saturday.

"It's just good to know that we have that support system and people there and they've just been with us the entire time, cheering us on, and helping us on this road," she said. "Sometimes it just makes me laugh because our parents seem to get way into it with us."

Keisha, who never sat down through three sets of the state quarterfinal matchup, said she doesn't tire of the pomp and circumstance that comes with the State Championship weekend.

"I think this is sort of the end of the road for a lot of families, so we just come together as one and cheer each other on," she said.

Whether it's thanks to Keisha's energy or Calvin's management skills, the Booths are the most proud of Carter's newfound leadership in her final season with the Bruins.

"She seems to be really engaging with her teammates, pumping them up, and trying to be excited to win every match," Calvin said.

Carter, who will finally be playing for the University of Minnesota next season after being verbally committed since the 8th grade, knows she has one last shot to leave a legacy with the team that shaped her.

"I want to leave a lasting impact on this team and all of the teams that I'm on and be a leader and a good person and a good player," she said.

The Cherry Creek Bruins won the school's sixth 5A Volleyball State Championship, and their first since 2008, with a four-set win over third-seed Grandview.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.