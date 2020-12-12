Cherry Creek's James Walker relives state trophy fiasco after winning 5A title

It brought a new meaning to blood, sweat and tears.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — After winning a championship, there's nothing better than hoisting the trophy with your teammates.

Cherry Creek ran into some trouble in that department.

Their play on the field was rarely challenged as their most competitive game of the season was a 21-0 state championship win over Valor Christian last weekend.

Cherry Creek senior running back James Walker II did as all excited high schooler would do after winning a championship.

Found the trophy.

Only a few seconds into the jump around party a CHSAA official came into the scrum to take it away. Stripping the hardware from Walker II.

It's important to know Walker had not fumbled all season long. Until the season was over.

The hilarious exchange left a gash-like cut on Walker's forehead. No real injuries just some blood on his white gloves and an extra tough look in the postgame celebration photos.

"It's just going to be a fun inside-joke we've got with the team now," Walker said.