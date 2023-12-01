Lucinda “La Morena“ Hinojos's artwork will be featured on Super Bowl tickets, displays and more.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The NFL has partnered with Valley artist Lucinda "La Morena" Hinojos, the first Chicana, Native American artist to work with the league on Super Bowl theme art.

According to the NFL, Hinojos's artwork will be featured on Super Bowl tickets, displays and more.

"I create art to hopefully provide an element of healing, unity, and real human connection, so with this Super Bowl piece, I hope people from all over the world can have a dialogue about what this painting means to them …and that's what's beautiful to me," Hinojos said. "I've always thought that the Super Bowl ticket is the centerpiece of this hallmark event, and for me, as the first brown, Indigenous woman to design the ticket's artwork, it is amazing and something I'm very proud of," Hinojos told the NFL.

The art piece features multiple symbols representing vital parts of Arizona's culture and history.

When you look at the Vince Lombardi trophy, you can see a reflection of the White Tank mountains behind State Farm Stadium. The artwork also includes a fancy shawl dancer and an Aztec dancer to pay homage to the indigenous tribes in Arizona.

Hinojos is slated to paint the largest Super Bowl mural to date on the Monarch Theatre in downtown Phoenix.

Wilson Sporting Goods is also working with Hinojos on a football design. The ball will be available for purchase on Wilson's website and at Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center.

