CSU HOFer dies at 46

Clark Haggans played at Colorado State from 1996-1999. He won a Super Bowl with the Steelers in 2006.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Colorado State University Hall of Famer and former NFL linebacker passed away on Monday.

Clark Haggans was 46 years old.

He starred at CSU from 1996-1999, helping lead the Rams to a Western Athletic Conference championship in 1997 and the Mountain West conference championship in 1999. Haggans still holds the CSU record for sacks, with 33.

Haggans was inducted into the CSU Hall of Fame in 2015.

After CSU, he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 5th round of the 2000 NFL Draft, pairing back up with college teammate Joey Porter. Haggans played in the NFL for 13 years, highlighted by a Super Bowl XL victory over the Seattle Seahawks in 2006.

Haggans played eight seasons with the Steelers. He then signed with the Arizona Cardinals and played there for four years. He played one more year in 2012 with the San Francisco 49ers.

He finished his NFL career with 520 tackles and 46.5 sacks.

Haggans' cause of death was not immediately released. Funeral arrangements and a memorial to celebrate Haggans' life are pending, CSU said in a statement.

