Denver's 4 major sports coaches join 9NEWS Sports special on Thursday

Vic Fangio, Michael Malone, Bud Black and Jared Bednar join Tom Green for "Coach's Challenge: The Road Ahead" on 9NEWS.

DENVER — For the first time ever, the coaches from all four of Denver's major professional sports teams sit and talk about all that has happened in 2020.

Vic Fangio, Michael Malone, Bud Black and Jared Bednar will join 9NEWS anchor Tom Green for "Coach's Challenge: The Road Ahead."

The 9NEWS Sports special will air Thursday, June 4 at 6:30 p.m. on 9NEWS, the 9NEWS app and on the 9NEWS streaming platforms.

The coaches will discuss how the Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche are navigating the pandemic and social unrest.

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN