Coach's Challenge: The Road Ahead

Head coaches from the Avalanche, Broncos, Nuggets and Rockies gather to discuss their teams and sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DENVER — It's been three months since the coronavirus pandemic derailed sports around the world.

Here locally, we were gearing up for Colorado Rockies baseball opening day. The race to the playoffs was heating up for both the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche. And big offseason moves were shaping the 2020 Denver Broncos.

For the first time, we've gathered the head coaches from the four major Denver pro sports teams to discuss the road ahead.

Jared Bednar (Avalanche), Bud Black (Rockies), Vic Fangio (Broncos) and Michael Malone (Nuggets) discuss an array of topics together with 9NEWS anchor Tom Green.

Some of those included are: Restarting a team with championship aspirations, building a title contender, and trying to forge a team in an era of virtual meetings.

If you missed the special on air, you can watch the video here!