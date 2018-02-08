I have only one word to say about Tuesday’s practice: HOT.

HOT. HOT. HOT. HOT.

So really that’s one word said five times, but you get where I’m going here. It was SUPER hot on Tuesday and I’m just thankful I wore shorts and T-shirt. As I was walking up to the outdoor practice field (which is made of turf, mind you), I made the error of saying this out-loud to their strength and conditioning coach, Ryan Davis.

“That’s a curse word around here!” he yelled back at me with a smile.

It might be a "bad" word around the football facilities but judging by how the guys were rolling up their practice jerseys into their pads (which they busted out for the first time this fall camp), I could tell they were feeling it as well.

The media was allowed to watch three periods on Tuesday which means I had to get my shots in as fast as humanly possible. I got a quick look at the quarterbacks working on some handoff drills– K.J. Carta-Samuels was taking the first reps followed by Collin Hill.

Any time I get to see Hill out there moving, even if it is just some light jogging, it’s a sign of good things to come for a guy recovering from his second ACL tear.

As I was making my way to the linebackers, I caught a glimpse of Rashaad Boddie working out on the sidelines all by his lonesome. Just the day prior, head coach Mike Bobo announced that Boddie was “suspended from practice” but didn’t give any inside to why he was suspended. I did hear from a source that it’s "nothing serious" so that’s good news. The Rams will need a ready-to-go Boddie in the backfield by August 25.

I spent the last period and a half watching the linebackers work on coverage and agility, specifically seniors Tre Thomas and Josh Watson.

Watson is the most experienced defensive player on the team and was the Rams leading tackler last year with 109 tackles (64 solo). He was also tied for second on the team in interceptions (2).

Thomas’ stats aren’t as high but still impactful with 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one interception. With the Rams moving to a 4-3 base, Thomas put on 15 pounds this offseason.

“I think him carrying that weight will help him play in the box,” said Bobo. “Cause you got to be able to take on guards, take on big 300-pounders so he needs to be thicker.”

“Being an edge guy, an outside linebacker, now I’m playing more into the middle, so I needed that extra weight to help me,” added Thomas. “But I also kept my speed at the same time.”

Putting on weight has been a challenge for Thomas over the past couple of seasons. He had meningitis two years ago and another bout of illness the following year. He said it’s even harder to keep on the weight when you’re in camp, working out a couple times a day. But the moral of the story is: eat more calories than you lose.

“The thing about putting on weight is that you can definitely eat what you want,” Thomas said after a laugh. “But just make sure it’s healthy.”

So I guess that means no cake and ice cream…

Following the shooting period, we (the media) were ushered into the media room on the field level of Canvas Stadium until practice wrapped up. Bobo made his way into the room a little after 6 p.m. to answer some of the basics (how did camp go today?) to the more detailed (schemes and patterns).

I asked a couple questions about the LBs but then I asked Bobo to think a little outside the box.

“In what ways have you changed when it comes to your coaching approach in camp and what’s something that you wish you would have known back then that you know now?”

He took a brief pause and leaned back in his chair before blowing me away with the deepness of his answer.

For your reading purposes, I’ll sum it up for the most part. He said he has learned a lot of lessons over the years as he’s moved up in rank. He talked about being not just more positive, but more positive consistently. He said he has learned to choose his words wisely when talking to certain players about certain things.

But THIS was the part that hit me in the feels:

“The one thing, the older I get, is you gotta go touch every player, every day,” Bobo said. “Sometimes you can zone in and you forget how important that time is. You’re just sitting there, hanging around those guys. How’s school going? How’s your mother doing? Just constantly talking to those guys. Cause they get busy, we get busy and sometimes we forget what’s important.”

