It’s Day 6 of fall camp for the Colorado State football team but today is the day coaches and players all live for -- *drumroll* IT’S MEDIA DAY!

Trust me, it’s their absolute FAVORITE day of the entire year.

The festivities started off with head coach Mike Bobo at the mic before his two coordinators, Dave Johnson and John Jancek, took their turns at the podium. Even though Johnson, Jancek and the four other new coaches were just brought in this offseason, Bobo says they are “on the same page” already.

This is only the second opportunity I’ve had to chat with Johnson and Jancek and I’m still getting a feel of what these two are all about. Jancek did walk into the room and immediately say “hello” to everyone. According to some of his guys, he brings a ton of energy to the defense. We’ll see if that translates to the field come August 25.

Senior wide receiver Olabisi “Bisi” Johnson and senior linebacker Josh Watson were the chosen ones to represent their respective sides of the ball.

Bisi is one of those players who talks the talk and walks the walk, even while in the shadow of All-American and current Dallas Cowboy Michael Gallup. But now it’s time for him to take back some of that shine.

“It’s definitely something to strive for. I want to be that guy,” Johnson said. “But I’m not too worried about what happened in the past. I’m just looking forward to the future and going and doing my job out there on the field.”

Bisi won’t be the only offensive weapon the Rams have going into this 2018 season. There’s Warren Jackson, a 6’6” beast of a wide out that will frustrate opposing defensive backs, and there’s Preston Williams, the 6’4”, 200-pound transfer from Tennessee. Williams was on campus all of last season but had to sit out due to NCAA transfer rules.

“No complaints,” K.J. Carta-Samuels said with a laugh. “No complaints at all.”

“No offense to Mike G. [Gallup], but he’s one of the best receivers I have ever seen,” said Jordan Fogal, a senior safety. “You don’t see 6-6 guys running that fast and having that crisp of routes and having hands like that. And then he does it so nonchalant. He’ll be a big, big, BIG help for us this year.”

WOAH. That’s one heckuva compliment.

Media Day lasted a little over two hours before the players took to the field for a full, 100% open practice. (These are incredibly rare in this day and age where coaches are a bit paranoid about the minute possibility of another coach or team scouting out their plays.)

While I had deadline to make for the 5 o’clock newscast, I spent all of my time out on the field watching the wide receivers. I needed to see what this Williams guy was all about.

It didn’t take long for me to notice that he’s 1) a big trash talker (but in a good way!) 2) he likes to joke around, and 3) he’s not 6’4”, he’s more like 6’6”. When he lined up next to Jackson, he was looking him dead in the eye. I didn’t see either of them drop a ball in my time out there, but the jury is still out if they can turn on the burners. Still, there's no need to worry when it comes to the Rams receiving corps. Let's just hope that the quarterback situation pans out in their favor.

