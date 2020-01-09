Colorado State athletes resume voluntary workouts amid postponement of fall sports

CSU athletes had until the end of the day Monday to opt in or out of team activities for the fall semester.

Colorado State resumed off-season athletic activities Monday “as allowed by the NCAA and approved by the university’s pandemic response team” for those who chose to participate, school officials said in a news release.

The Mountain West had previously postponed all fall sports competition at CSU and other member schools, with the exception of allowing Air Force to compete in football this fall against service academy rivals Army and Navy.

CSU athletes had until the end of the day Monday to opt in or out of team activities for the fall semester. Those who opt in will begin allowable team activities and/or strength and conditioning activities “under strict health and safety protocols within Colorado State’s athletic facilities,” according to the news release posted on the school’s athletics website.

Per NCAA guidelines, athletes who opt out for the fall semester will not have their scholarships reduced and will continue to receive any ongoing sports medicine services for athletic-related injuries and academic support. The NCAA adopted emergency legislation Aug. 21 that prevents schools from reducing or canceling financial aid for athletes who opt out of participation in the 2020-21 school year because of concerns about contracting the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

