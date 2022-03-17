CSU falls to Michigan in first round of NCAA Tournament

The talk postgame quickly turned to how this loss will positively affect the Rams going forward as they continue to build their program.

INDIANAPOLIS — Colorado State saw the end come to one of its best seasons in program history.

As a sixth seed in the NCAA Tournament (CSU’s highest-ever seed), the Rams fell to the #11 Michigan Wolverines 75-63 in Indianapolis on Thursday. CSU, at one point in the first half, had a 15-point lead, which was cut to just seven at halftime.

In the second half, the Wolverines dominated the Rams, outscoring them 46-27. CSU shot 40% from three-point land in the first half, but saw that number fall to 27% in the second. That, combined with multiple missed opportunities at the rim, lead to Michigan being able to pull away.

“It’s going to help immediately,” junior forward David Roddy said.

Roddy fouled out of the game late in the second half and finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

“Man, I just can’t wait until the offseason. Getting back together and trying to do this again. Just getting that experience and understanding how hard you have to play in 40 minutes because that’s the only thing you’re guaranteed when you get selected," he said. "I think that’s the biggest mission of mine and this team is just to figure out how we can get back here and have more success.”

Rams Head Coach Niko Medved echoed the same sentiment.

“You know, I’m not going to tell them anything that’s going to make them feel better in the moment. They’re competitors. They want to win," he said. "Again, you focus on this particular game, disappointing. We didn’t do what we needed to do to win. Michigan was more aggressive and made more plays, but then you gotta take time to understand what they’ve accomplished this year from what was expected of them going into this season. To not only do that but in my opinion surpass those expectations that way is a huge feat and huge step forward. As time goes by, they’re going to be proud of that and realize that.”

Medved was also asked about Roddy, who could give up his senior season at CSU to potentially pursue NBA or overseas opportunities.

“I think David can play at that level," he said. "For him to test those opportunities, and I think David is gonna go through that this spring and make the best decision for him. I think that’s what this is about and I support him 1,000%. He’s earned the right to do that.”

Colorado State finishes the 2021-22 season 25-6 (14-4 in conference play) and will look to build on what again can be called one of the best seasons in Rams history.