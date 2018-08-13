FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN — CSU football coach Mike Bobo missed practice Monday and is not with the team while undergoing medical tests due to numbness in his feet.

“I recently began to experience numbness in my feet. After our second scrimmage on Saturday night, it was determined by doctors that I should be admitted to the hospital to undergo further testing. I feel very encouraged by the test results to this point and hope to have some answers soon," Bobo said in a news release from the school.

"I also feel very encouraged about our 2018 CSU football team. We have excellent coaches and excellent leadership in this program, and I have full confidence that they will continue to have tremendous preparation on and off the practice field for as long as I must be away. My family and I appreciate all of the great care and support we are receiving.”

Bobo had knee replacement surgery after the conclusion of Colorado State University's spring practices.

He has appeared in pain during recent training camp practices and has commented afterward about foot numbness.

Read more at the Coloradoan: https://noconow.co/2nBjb5F

Copyright 2018 Fort Collins Coloradoan