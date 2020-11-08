CSU investigation into athletic department and football program: What to know

Here is what to expect in the investigation into the CSU athletic department and football program ordered by CSU President Joyce McConnell.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Now that the investigation into the CSU athletic department and football program ordered by CSU President Joyce McConnell is underway, here is what to expect.

The initial investigation, prompted by an Aug. 4 story in the Coloradoan and announced by McConnell on Aug. 5, revolved around allegations expressed by student-athletes and athletic staff regarding what they said were efforts to hide the extent of the spread of COVID-19 within the department.

That investigation was expanded Friday by McConnell after the Coloradoan sought interviews after learning during the course of reporting that players and athletics staff said they had witnessed racial insensitivity and emotional and verbal abuse among coaches and athletic administrators.

That resulted in an indefinite suspension of all football activities.

