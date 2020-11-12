CSU head coach says he's not ready for season to be over

Steve Addazio is in his first year as the Rams head coach.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — According to the schedule, Colorado State football wraps up its season on Saturday, but first-year head coach Steve Addazio said he's not ready to call it quits yet.

“There are times it feels like yesterday (that) I got here," he said. "And then there are times where you just say to yourself, ‘Wow! Was that a lot'"

It’s been a year since Addazio took the reins at CSU.

During that time, the Rams head coach said one thing, more than anything else, has been missing.

“I really want to feel the energy of walking in our stadium, in a home game, and feeling our crowd," Addazio said. "And the passion in those stands. That’s what I miss the most, cause this stuff is awful."

Fans were not allowed inside Canvas Stadium for CSU’s only home game, which was a Border War beatdown of Wyoming.

“It was great just to be in the stadium because I’ve only been in it once," Addazio said. "So, I really can’t wait to come into the stadium this week.”

The Rams are getting ready to host Utah State in the season finale.

But Addazio said he remains open to possibility of playing additional games to make up for the three that were cancelled.

“In this world we’re in today games get canceled here, there and everywhere," he said. "And all of a sudden, maybe there’s a regional team that has a game canceled and wants to play. I’d be like, ‘Oh, stick my hand up. We’ll play.' Do I think we’ll play another game? I think it's highly unlikely. Do I want to play one? Yes.”