CU AD Rick George provides update on state of the program

George said he's hopeful that fans could return to Folsom Field to see the football team play this autumn.

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado at Boulder (CU-Boulder) Athletic Director Rick George provided an update at 10 a.m. Thursday on the state of the program

George spoke on the program's year-long fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

George said the department's teams have competed well and had strong GPA's despite the pandemic.

In Thursday's update, George said he's hopeful that fans could return to Folsom Field to see the football team play this autumn. CU plans to take guidance from the health department in Boulder.

George said CU will encourage student-athletes to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but that the decision would be a personal one for each individual.

The CU men's basketball team is coming off of an appearance in the NCAA March Madness tournament. The Buffs defeated the Georgetown Hoyas in the first round of the tournament before falling to Florida State last Monday.

The CU women's basketball team finished a strong run in the Women's NIT with a quarterfinal loss to Ole Miss last week. The CU women finished the season with a 12-11 record.

The CU football team finished the regular season in the autumn with a 4-1 mark, 3-1 in league play for a second-place finish in the Pac-12 Conference’s South Division. The Buffaloes lost to the Texas Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.