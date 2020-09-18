CU director of football operations cited for public health violations after team hike with 108 people

BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder has taken "enforcement action" against the University of Colorado Boulder’s (CU) director of football operations after it learned more than 100 people gathered for a hike.
The city said the Sept. 17 team hike on Mt. Sanitas violated a number of public health orders put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Bryan McGinnis was issued a summons Friday for failure to obtain a large group permit and violation of a public health order, the city said in a news release.
Boulder's Open Space and Mountain Park (OSMP) rangers were made aware of the situation on Thursday and visually confirmed that many participants were not wearing masks or observing social distancing when passing community members on the trail, the city said.
A CU training staff member said 108 people were in the group, the city said.
The large group also violated the city’s special permitting requirement for groups of 25 or more people on OSMP land.
CU has cooperated fully with the city, the release says.
The news comes after the university said it would enforce a 14-day quarantine for all students living in Boulder, as well as a mandatory quarantine for a duplex that houses a fraternity as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise among CU students.
The city said it "continues to prioritize education of public health orders rather than issuing citations; however, law enforcement officers will issue citations for especially egregious behaviors like what occurred during this recent hike."
The city requests all community members follow all public health guidance and responsible recreation reminders, including:
- Always bring a face covering when you leave home. Face coverings are required on city trails and trailheads and other public spaces in Boulder County when people cannot maintain six feet of distance. Requirements are pursuant to Boulder County Public Health Order. For more information, including special conditions related to age, health, & people in the same households visit: bit.ly/face-coverings-order
- Always stay at least 6 feet from others you don’t live with or haven’t agreed to have close contact with.
- Do not gather in groups larger than 10 on city open space lands.
- Protect first responders. Know your limits and don’t take unnecessary risks.
- Remember: Leave No Trace! Pick up trash and dog waste. Stay on trail and walk through mud. Step off if you need to maintain distance but quickly step back on trail.
