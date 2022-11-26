'The report is true': Deion Sanders confirms CU offer

Prime Time added that the University of Colorado is not the only school that has offered the former All-Pro player and Super Bowl champion a job.

BOULDER, Colo. — NFL Hall of Famer and current Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders confirmed he has been offered the lead job by the University of Colorado.

Sanders said he has been offered the job during his weekly media availability Monday, confirming a story by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman from Saturday citing sources.

"They're not the only ones," Sanders added, referring to other head coaching offers he has received. "It would be a lie if I told you they didn't. I know they did, everybody there know they did. So it is what it is."

The eight-time All-Pro selection who became known by his nickname "Prime Time" during his 14 seasons in the NFL is 11-0 in his third season with Jackson State after going 4-2 and 11-2. He was named the winner of the Eddie Robinson Award after the 2021 season, given annually to the top Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) head coach.

Sanders would be replacing interim head coach Mike Sanford, who finished the season 1-5 after taking over for Karl Dorrell, who was fired after an 0-5 start to the 2022 season.

Dorrell went 8-15 in two-plus seasons at Boulder after signing a five-year, $18 million deal.

Sanders said he isn't letting the coaching rumors impact his preparation for the Tigers' upcoming games. They will face Southern University in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship Saturday before finishing the season with an appearance in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

"Well to someone else who hadn't been that dude, it's intoxicating. I've been Prime for a long time, attention ain't nothing new to me," he said while laughing. "And I'm not being braggadocious... this ain't new to me. Being in the spotlight ain't new to me."

