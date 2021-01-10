Wulbrun ready to take over as DU basketball coach

Jeff Wulbrun takes over as the Pioneers' head coach with 30 total years of experience to his name.

DENVER — It is now Jeff Wulbrun’s time to shine at DU.

After five years on the Stanford Cardinal staff (the last three as associate head coach), and 20 years of coaching at the Division I level, Wulbrun is finally getting a shot at his first D-I coaching gig.

"I’m thrilled to be here. We’ve had such a great time since we arrived in April," said Wulbrun.

"I’d like to think that I’ve been through just about every experience that I can be through. Just really excited to lead my own program and put my stamp on it and this is such a great fit for me. That’s what attracted me to the University of Denver. I love being involved with a prestigious academic school. I love guys that chase excellence in all they do and that’s what we’ve found at the University of Denver," said Wulbrun.

So what is Denver going to get from the Cypress, Calif., native?

"Planning, preparation, organization. You know, from every head coach that I’ve worked with I’ve taken something from," he said.

Wulbrun has 30 total years of experience to his name: 20 years in the college game and 10 at the high school level. He has learned a lot from many different coaches; including Jerod Haase, who Wulbrun coached under at Stanford and before then, UAB.

Rebuilding the Pioneers program, which hasn’t seen more than three conference wins since the 2017-18 season, will be a challenge. A challenge Wulbrun is up for.

"Every place that I’ve been, we’ve taken a program that has been down and we’ve built it to a level that it’s never experienced before or hasn’t seen in a long time. That’s why the University of Denver job appealed to me. I love that challenge and we’re well on our way," said Wulbrun.

Wulbrun has played a part in taking three separate programs to the NCAA Tournament (California, Illinois State and UAB).The Pioneers have never been to the NCAA tournament at the Division I level, and that may not happen right away, but don’t think it isn’t on Wulbrun’s to do list.

"I think you set the standards high. You set the expectations high. I’d like to be mentioned as one of the most improved programs in the country this year. I think that’s a great goal," said Wulbrun. "The opportunity to do something that hasn’t been done before here is really appealing. Every day we take the floor, we’ve got that in mind. To do something special and to do something that hasn’t been done in this program before."

