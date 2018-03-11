TUCSON — Khalil Tate threw for career-high 350 yards and five touchdowns after setting an FBS rushing record against Colorado a year ago, lifting Arizona to a 42-34 victory over the Buffaloes Friday night.

Arizona (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) struggled early while falling into a 10-0 hole, then scored on its next eight possessions.

Tate orchestrated the rally.

Arizona's junior quarterback ran all over Colorado a year ago, setting an FBS record for a quarterback with 327 yards rushing. He beat the Buffaloes with his arm this time, completing 17 of 22 passes, including a pair of touchdowns to Shawn Poindexter.

J.J. Taylor provided balance to the Wildcats' offense, running for 192 yards on 40 carries to send Colorado (5-4, 2-4) to its fourth straight loss.

Steven Montez threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns, but had a late interception for the Buffaloes.

Arizona's offense stagnated early and Taylor lost a fumble at the Wildcats' 7-yard line, setting up a field goal. Arizona also had a pair of miscues on special teams and K.D. Nixon scored on an 8-yard run to put Colorado up 10-0 after one quarter.

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

Once Tate got the Wildcats going, Colorado had a hard time stopping him.

He hit Stanley Berryhill III on a 40-yard touchdown pass, tossed a 1-yarder to Poindexter and 12 yards to Shun Brown for another score.

Two defensive breakdowns allowed Colorado to stay in it.

The first came when Montez caught Arizona on a blitz and found Kyle Evans on a 17-yard touchdown pass. Then Wildcats safety Jarrius Wallace missed on an interception attempt, clearing the way for Travon McMillian's 57-yard touchdown.

Lucas Havrisik hit a 55-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to put Arizona up 26-24.

Tate kept firing in the second half, hitting Poindexter on a 39-yard touchdown in the third, and Cedric Peterson on a 57-yard score in the fourth to put the Wildcats up 42-34.

Montez found Tony Brown on a 20-yard TD pass in the third, but threw an interception in the end zone with five minutes left.

THE TAKEAWAY

Once considered a front-runner in the Pac-12 South, Colorado now must win one of its final three games just to become bowl eligible.

Arizona is clicking on offense at just the right time, moving within a game of becoming bowl eligible in its first season under coach Kevin Sumlin.

UP NEXT

Colorado plays at No. 10 Washington State next Saturday.

Arizona has a bye before facing the Cougars on Nov. 17.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.