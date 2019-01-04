The Denver Pioneers are once again in the Frozen Four and now the rest of the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Tournament stage is set for the semifinals to commence on Thursday, April 11 in Buffalo, N.Y.

After the Pioneers defeated American International 3-0 and the Massachusetts Minutemen defeated Notre Dame 4-0 on Saturday piecing together their semifinal match-up, today Minnesota Duluth (3-1 win over Quinnipiac) and Providence (4-0 win over Cornell) became regional champions to take the ice on the other end of the bracket.



Denver will make their 16th Frozen Four appearance, the first appearance since 2017 when the Pioneers claimed the national championship.



This will be the first year the Minutemen attend the Frozen Four lead by defenseman Cale Makar, the Colorado Avalanche's first round draft pick (4th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.



The 6-foot, 192 pound sophomore is a 2019 Hobey Baker Top 10 finalist. He's tallied 48 points this season (16 goals, 32 assists) in 39 contests and has a 32 plus/minus rating.



The Pioneers haven't faced the Minutemen since the 2004-05 season when they won their second straight national championship.They have only played them in four contests and have won all four.



After the overall tournament No. 1 St. Cloud State Huskies fell to American International in the first round, the new favorite becomes No. 2 ranked Minnesota Duluth.

Pioneers record against three other Frozen Four teams in the 2018-19 season:

Minnesota Duluth: 2-3

Providence: 1-0-1

Massachusetts: N/A



Puck drop is on Thursday, April 11, 6:30 p.m. MST on ESPN2.





