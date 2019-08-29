No more Mile High.

This is actually a good thing for the Rocky Mountain Showdown. Let the college players play on campus.

Yes, it's cool to be in an NFL stadium, but things in the stands can get out hand. Plus, homefield advantage should be just that.

"Kids are going to miss out on that atmosphere and going into NFL stadiums and being able to experience that" CU quarterback Steven Montez said. "CSU / CU also has a home-and-home coming up which I think the atmosphere is going to be even crazier. It's going to be the same amount of fans packed into smaller stadiums."

Montez isn't wrong.

"I think it should always be home-and-home and allow your alumni to play that game on campus," CSU head coach Mike Bobo said.



Yes, CU and CSU will be on campus in Fort Collins next year. But after that, they start taking breaks. A home-and-home in 2023 and 2024, then no showdowns for four more season after that and that's a shame.



This rivalry that dates back to 1893 with 90 games played between these two. But after next year we have to wait nine more years, and that ain't right.



And while we're at it, let's play these games on a Saturday. Friday night football should be played by kids in high school.

"My son is playing his first ever game and he's starting as a high school player on a Friday night and I'm going to miss that," Bobo said.



But his wife won't, choosing her son over her husband. It's a choice she wouldn't have to make if this rivalry game was play on campus on a Saturday.

