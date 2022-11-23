University of Denver has a new logo

DENVER — The University of Denver (DU) has updated its logo as part of a "brand refresh."
DU said its updated visual identity includes new fonts, an expanded palette of colors and a modernized logo, featuring the familiar interlocking D and U.
DU started a "multiyear, multiphase evolution" of its brand in September. DU said the new brand unites the University's programs and two campuses.
The new brand and logo were born out of more than two years of research and market studies, according to the University.
"The findings pointed to the need for a single logo that would allow every campus entity to capitalize on the institution’s brand equity and elevate the institution as a whole with key audiences," said a news release.
