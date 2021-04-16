Colorado Avalanche games postponed through April 20

A third Colorado Avalanche player entered the NHL's COVID-19 Protocols on Friday, the league said.

The Avalanche were scheduled to play two games against the Los Angeles Kings Friday night and Sunday night before starting a three-game stretch in St. Louis against the Blues.

Pending test results in the next few days, the Avalanche will be allowed to reopen team facilities for practice on April 21 and can resume play on April 22, according to the NHL.

The Avalanche currently hold a 4-point lead over the Vegas Golden Nights in the Discover West division.

