Avalanche tabbed as early 2024 Stanley Cup favorites

Can Colorado rebound after an injury-plagued season to defend their title from 2022?

DENVER — Look for a bounceback in 2024 for the 2022 Stanley Cup champions.

That's what the good people at Fanduel are expecting, at least.

The Colorado Avalanche are the early favorites to win the Cup next year, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers.

The Vegas Golden Knights - who have yet to participate in their Cup parade after winning earlier this week - are among a group of teams with the third-highest odds.

Here's the entire list:

Colorado Avalanche +800 Toronto Maple Leafs +1100 Edmonton Oilers +1100 Boston Bruins +1300 New Jersey Devils +1300 Carolina Hurricanes +1300 Vegas Golden Knights +1300 Tampa Bay Lightning +1300 New York Rangers +1500 Dallas Stars +1700 Florida Panthers +2000 Los Angeles Kings +2000 Minnesota Wild +3200 Calgary Flames +3200 Pittsburgh Penguins +3500 Ottawa Senators +3800 Buffalo Sabres +4000 Winnipeg Jets +4000 New York Islanders +4500 Nashville Predators +5000 Vancouver Canucks +5000 Detroit Red Wings +5000 Seattle Kraken +5000 St. Louis Blues +5500 Washington Capitals +5500 Chicago Blackhawks +9000 Philadelphia Flyers +9000 Montreal Canadiens +12000 Columbus Blue Jackets +13000 Arizona Coyotes +13000 San Jose Sharks +14000 Anaheim Ducks +15000

The Avalanche got bounced early from the playoff this year, but Colorado was dealing with a bevy of injuries, including to captain Gabriel Landeskog, who's already been ruled out of action in 2023-24.

What that does, though, is afford Colorado with the luxury of putting his contract on LTIR and adding to a roster that remains star studded with the likes of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar.

Interestingly, the regular season champion Boston Bruins remain high on the list despite some roster uncertainty heading into next season, while the defending Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers sit outside the top ten (and seventh in the conference).

Toronto is also an interesting case as new general manager Brad Treliving has yet to make his mark on the club.

There's certainly fewer teams out West with favorable odds, and perhaps it might finally be the year that Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the rest of the Edmonton Oilers break through.