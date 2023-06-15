Avalanche tabbed as early 2024 Stanley Cup favorites

DENVER — Look for a bounceback in 2024 for the 2022 Stanley Cup champions.
That's what the good people at Fanduel are expecting, at least.
The Colorado Avalanche are the early favorites to win the Cup next year, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers.
The Vegas Golden Knights - who have yet to participate in their Cup parade after winning earlier this week - are among a group of teams with the third-highest odds.
Here's the entire list:
- Colorado Avalanche +800
- Toronto Maple Leafs +1100
- Edmonton Oilers +1100
- Boston Bruins +1300
- New Jersey Devils +1300
- Carolina Hurricanes +1300
- Vegas Golden Knights +1300
- Tampa Bay Lightning +1300
- New York Rangers +1500
- Dallas Stars +1700
- Florida Panthers +2000
- Los Angeles Kings +2000
- Minnesota Wild +3200
- Calgary Flames +3200
- Pittsburgh Penguins +3500
- Ottawa Senators +3800
- Buffalo Sabres +4000
- Winnipeg Jets +4000
- New York Islanders +4500
- Nashville Predators +5000
- Vancouver Canucks +5000
- Detroit Red Wings +5000
- Seattle Kraken +5000
- St. Louis Blues +5500
- Washington Capitals +5500
- Chicago Blackhawks +9000
- Philadelphia Flyers +9000
- Montreal Canadiens +12000
- Columbus Blue Jackets +13000
- Arizona Coyotes +13000
- San Jose Sharks +14000
- Anaheim Ducks +15000
The Avalanche got bounced early from the playoff this year, but Colorado was dealing with a bevy of injuries, including to captain Gabriel Landeskog, who's already been ruled out of action in 2023-24.
What that does, though, is afford Colorado with the luxury of putting his contract on LTIR and adding to a roster that remains star studded with the likes of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar.
Subscribe to the daily Locked on Avalanche podcast, free and available wherever you get your podcasts.
Interestingly, the regular season champion Boston Bruins remain high on the list despite some roster uncertainty heading into next season, while the defending Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers sit outside the top ten (and seventh in the conference).
Toronto is also an interesting case as new general manager Brad Treliving has yet to make his mark on the club.
There's certainly fewer teams out West with favorable odds, and perhaps it might finally be the year that Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the rest of the Edmonton Oilers break through.
Provided they can withstand the Avalanche, that is.