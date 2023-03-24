Colorado high school rivals Wetta and O'Grady face off in NCAA Sweet Sixteen

CU defensive guru Kindyll Wetta, graduate of Valor Christian will once again take the court with Iowa's big Addison O'Grady, a Grandview graduate.

SEATTLE — While fans will be feasting their eyes on the Sweet Sixteen, those in Colorado will have their choice to root for a Buff or a Hawkeye on the same court.

Valor-Grandview is always must-see girls basketball in Colorado, and when Kindyll Wetta and Addison O'Grady step foot on the floor in Seattle, we'll get just one more glimpse of that legendary matchup.

"She's a great player and I've known her for a while, just growing up playing against her and playing with her," Wetta said. "It's always really cool when you get to play against someone you know."

Valor star Wetta stayed close to home to represent her home-state Buffs, but her AAU teammate and Grandview rival O'Grady chose to spread her wings to Iowa City.

"I remember she was always kind of a shooting post player. I don't know if she's that way anymore on Iowa, but in high school she was a shooting post player," Wetta said. "Good size inside, and a really good high school player."

And O'Grady could never forget the tenacious Wetta.

"For lack of a better word, a pesky defender. She'll just stay up on you and she's not going to let you get anything easy," O'Grady said. "She works really hard on defense, moves her feet really fast, she's just a great defender."

Both players are looking forward to facing off against old friends, but there will be no love lost once the ball is tipped.

"They're a really good team, really well coached, and I'm just excited because I think it'll be a great game between us," O'Grady said.

Wetta has had the opportunity to play against the most recent McDonald's All American from Grandview this past season in Pac-12 play, when Lauren Betts took the floor for Stanford. That same team boasts Regis Jesuit graduate Fran Belibi and Discovery Canyon's Ashten Prechtel. Her own Valor teammate Raegan Beers was the 6th Player of the Year for the Oregon State Beavers.

"It's amazing, I absolutely love it. We have a lot of great talent coming out of Colorado," Wetta said. "I'm happy for all of them, but I want them to start staying home."

Kindyll Wetta was named to the All-Pac 12 Defensive team her freshman year, and averages 1.7 steals per game in her sophomore campaign.