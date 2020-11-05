Colorado lacrosse legend John Grant Jr. named OC at Johns Hopkins University

Grant Jr. had spent the last two seasons at Air Force as an assistant coach, as well as player-coach for the Denver Outlaws in 2019.

BALTIMORE — The decorated career of Colorado lacrosse legend John Grant Jr. as both a player and a coach added another chapter on Monday.

The Denver Outlaws player-coach, as well as Air Force assistant coach was named Offensive Coordinator at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

The full release from the school is as follows:

Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse coach Peter Milliman announced the hiring of John Grant, Jr. as the team's offensive coordinator today. Grant, Jr. comes to Homewood from the United States Air Force Academy, where he spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach. His appointment rounds out Milliman's full-time coaching staff as he had previously named Jamison Koesterer as the team's defensive coordinator.



"While John's playing resume speaks for itself, he has also been a highly-successful coach at the professional, college, high school and club levels," Milliman noted. "He has demonstrated the rare ability to transition from being one of the world's greatest players into being one of the great teachers of the game. He has a natural coaching style that our players will very much enjoy and I look forward to seeing the development of our offense under his guidance."



In two seasons at Air Force, Grant, Jr. helped the Falcons to a 14-8 record, including a 10-5 mark in 2019. Air Force won the 2019 Southern Conference regular season title and the Falcons opened the 2020 season with a 14-13 win at fifth-ranked Duke.



Grant, Jr. coached at Air Force while simultaneously coaching the Denver Outlaws of Major League Lacrosse (MLL). He served as the Outlaws' offensive coordinator from 2017-19 and spent the 2019 season as a player-coach as he came out of retirement to play for Denver. The Outlaws won the 2018 MLL title with Grant. Jr. directing the offense and advanced to the championship game in 2019.



Prior to his stints with the Outlaws and Falcons, Grant, Jr. was the head coach at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. There, he guided the Eagles to three consecutive appearances in the Colorado 4A State Championship game and the team claimed back-to-back-titles in 2016 and 2017; those were the first two state titles in program history.



"I am honored to have the opportunity to become a part of the historic Johns Hopkins Lacrosse program," Grant, Jr. noted. "I would like to thank Director of Athletics Jen Baker, Coach Milliman and the administration for having confidence in my abilities. I am very excited to start working with Pete and Jamison and to get to know the team. I cannot wait to step onto legendary Homewood Field and get to work."

