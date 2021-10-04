Colorado Mammoth are back: Here's the 2021-22 schedule

Professional lacrosse will be back at Ball Arena with the Mammoth playing 9 home games in Denver.

DENVER — The National Lacrosse League (NLL) has announced its 2021-22 schedule for the league's 35th season.

The NLL's opening weekend will see the Colorado Mammoth travel east to face the Georgia Swarm at Gas South Arena.

The Mammoth return to Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, Dec. 11 for their first home game since early 2020. The Mammoth will play nine home games at Ball Arena this season.

Tickets and more information for the upcoming season at Ball Arena will be released soon.

“We’re very excited to announce this year’s schedule and look forward to getting back to the Loud House in front of the best fans in lacrosse,” said Mammoth General Manager Brad Self. “Our guys have continued to dedicate themselves to improving their skills and we’re confident our fans will be ready to support our team once we hit the turf in December.”

The 2021-22 season will see the NLL's debut in Texas with Panther City Lacrosse Club playing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. The league will also return to New York with the Albany NLL.

The NLL will also have a new two-conference configuration and an expanded playoff format in 2021-22.

With the league’s new conference alignments in play this season, the Mammoth now reside in the Western Conference, alongside previous West Division rivals in San Diego, Vancouver, Calgary and Saskatchewan. The new guys down south, Panther City, will round out the Conference of six.

"It's great to be back playing lacrosse and a lot of work has gone into putting together the competition schedule," said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. "We are all thrilled to welcome the League's 14th expansion team, Panther City Lacrosse Club, in their inaugural season and all the new and exciting players joining the League over the last two Entry Drafts.

"We know that fans have been anxious to see when their favorite teams will be returning to action, so we worked extra hard to make sure all of our teams play on opening weekend and we can’t wait to see NLL fans cheering on ‘Face Off Weekend’ beginning in a just over two months."

Fans can view the entire 2021-22 Colorado Mammoth schedule here and the complete 2021-22 NLL schedule here.

We’re prepared for the Return of the Loud House, and we know YOU are TOO! #TuskUp pic.twitter.com/PnoKlmfkoW — Colorado Mammoth (@MammothLax) September 30, 2021

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.