Colorado Mammoth return to Ball Arena this fall

Professional lacrosse will be back at Ball Arena with the Mammoth playing 9 home games in Denver.

DENVER — The National Lacrosse League (NLL) Board of Governors has approved the start of the 2021-22 season on the weekend of Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4.

The NLL schedule calls for the Colorado Mammoth to play 18 regular season games, followed by the playoffs and a championship series.

The Mammoth expect to play nine home games at Ball Arena beginning in December. The full schedule will be announced in the coming months.

“We’re excited to have dates set to kick off the 2021-22 season and commend the NLL, PLPA and our ownership group for their continued work in ensuring a safe and responsible return to play this December,” Mammoth General Manager Brad Self shared. “We can’t wait to be together with our fans again and our guys are ready to get the Loud House rockin'!”

“During what has been a very challenging year and uncertain times we are thrilled to finally announce that the NLL will return to play in December," said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. "We want to thank everyone that has helped us navigate the last 12 months with tough decisions, learning new innovations and, most importantly still finding a way to grow."

The 2021-22 season will see the NLL's debut in Texas with Panther City Lacrosse Club playing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. The lacrosse league will also return to New York with the Albany NLL.

"We are very excited to welcome the NLL’s 14th team, Panther City Lacrosse Club to the upcoming season and confident it will be another record setting year," said Sakiewicz. "Thank you to our fans whose passion and commitment continues to inspire us every day. We are raring to go with a robust run up to the opening face-off already in the works."

Boss Man Brad weighing in on today’s exciting updates! #TuskUp pic.twitter.com/YQs7IDhXQX — Colorado Mammoth (@MammothLax) March 11, 2021

