DENVER — Lacrosse fans, rejoice!

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) and the Colorado Mammoth officially unveiled their 2019-20 schedule on Thursday.

The Mammoth with begin their season on Friday, Nov. 29, hosting the Saskatchewan Rush at Pepsi Center on opening day, Black Friday.

The Mammoth and Rush last met in the 2018-19 West Division semifinal when the Mammoth notched a thrilling 11-10 overtime victory.

The Mammoth will play nine regular season home games this season at Pepsi Center.

Colorado Mammoth 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule:

Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Saskatchewan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 at Calgary, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 at Georgia, 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4 vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11 at Halifax, 4:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17 at Vancouver, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 at Saskatchewan, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1 at San Diego, 8:00 p.m. (Location TBA)

Saturday, Feb. 8 at Saskatchewan, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. San Diego, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 8 vs. Rochester, 5:00 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 20 vs. Calgary, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 27 at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 28 at New York, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 4 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 17 vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for all regular season home games go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 19 at AltitudeTickets.com.

